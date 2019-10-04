Local SADD chapter receives state recognition

GREENSBURG – There are currently 100 members in the Greensburg Community High School Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) club.
Each one of those students are making a difference.
The local SADD Chapter was named the 2019 Outstanding Indiana State SADD Chapter of the Year at the Indiana SADD Bash, which took place Sept. 30.
GCHS SADD sponsor Nick Messer said they were announced as recipients earlier this year.
“It was officially announced early May last school year,” Messer said. “However, the award and presentations takes place at the annual Indiana SADD Back-to-School Bash.”
Messer also went into more detail about how the award is given out.
“Each year, Indiana SADD recognizes two of the most outstanding chapters in Indiana,” Messer said. “Indiana SADD determines who has made the biggest impact with their chapter. There is not a clear criteria, but emphasis is placed on those chapters who go above and beyond to establish themselves in their community, state and nationally.”
While they don’t seek accolades, the local SADD chapter has been the recipient of various awards of late.
In May, the club took home third place in the End Distracted Driving meme contest, which also awarded them $500 to use for their SADD chapter.
Additionally, in April 2018, the SADD club was named the 2018 Jim Noffsinger Legacy Award winner, making them the Indiana State SADD Chapter of the Year.
SADD Club co-president Bailey Menkedick, who also spends time on the National TextLess Live More Engagement Board, lauded her team for making this possible.
"I am proud of our chapter for continuing to work hard. It is easy to give up when you have already been successful,” Menkedick said, “but, our chapter understands that our message is important and never ending."
Co-president Molli Hurley, who is on the National SADD Student Leadership Council, offered a similar sentiment.
"It was great to receive this high of an honor based on the dedication and hard work our chapter put in last year,” Hurley said. “It was great to see it pay off for all SADD members."
Messer said it is “unbelievable” the amount of time and sacrifices their members, and especially officers, put in throughout the year. He said their chapter works year-round to make an impact.
“Honestly, the award speaks for the dedication, commitment and sacrifices that the members make throughout the year,” Messer said. “Our chapter is truly a student led organization, so Jarrod (McCalvin) and I are really proud of their accomplishments. Doing the right thing is not always doing the cool thing. So, for these kids to stand up for what they believe in and then act on those beliefs speaks highly of their character and commitment to the Greensburg community.”
This was the GCHS SADD chapter’s second consecutive award from Indiana SADD and their third total. They received their first award in 2012.
