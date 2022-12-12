GREENSBURG – During the 2021-2022 school year, Greensburg Community High School and Greensburg Jr. High earned banners as Unified Champion schools through Special Olympics Indiana and the IHSAA.
Champion Together is a partnership between the Indiana High School Athletic Association and Special Olympics Indiana that promotes servant leadership among student athletes while changing their lives as well as the lives of those with intellectual disabilities.
Special Olympics International is supporting Champions Together as a model program to activate schools through “Project Unify,” which also has the endorsement of the National Federation of High Schools.
To earn the banner, the school must form an inclusive leadership team to organize events, put on an event that engages the entire school to raise awareness, organize and participate in a Unified sports activity and raise at least $1,500 at the high school level and $750 at the jr. high level.
Both schools were responsible for putting on events for Unified Champions throughout the school year.
Last year, GCHS had 20 students involved and this was the second time that the high school received a banner. GJHS implemented Champions Together for the first time in 2021 and were led by 10 student leaders.
In 2021, both schools placed a Spread the Word banner in the cafeteria where students and teachers could pledge to spread kindness. Students at GCHS sold T-shirts as their fundraiser and the GJHS students participated in a Kiss A Pig contest.
Both schools participated in Unified Bowling at Parkside Lanes where student athletes competed with their partners to bring full inclusion into sports. The high school also participated in a Unified Track meet with North Decatur as students with special needs ran with their peers in several events.
In November, GCHS hosted a leadership training with Special Olympics Indiana where 10 students learned the importance of Champions Together and how to build the program going forward.
This month, Special Olympics Indiana and the IHSAA will be present in the high school and jr. high for a whole school assembly talking about the importance of total inclusion.
In 2022-2023 Champions Together will be in all three of the Greensburg Community Schools.
In 2022-2023, Champions Together is planning a Unified Basketball game at GJHS on Tuesday, December 13, during halftime of the 8th grade boys game, and on January 12 at GCHS during halftime of the boys’ varsity game. Organizers ask that the community and students pack the stands to show support for local athletes and their partners.
In the spring, the high school will participate in a Unified Track meet, and both schools are planning a Unified Bowling night.
In 2022-2023, both schools will be having fundraisers which include T-shirt sales. Another fundraiser being considered is the Polar Plunge that takes place in February every year in Versailles. Some teachers, staff and students will participate in this event. The money that is raised will help continue local programs at the state level and locally.
In addition, in 2023 Greensburg Elementary will be starting a program called Young Champions. In the spring, a Unified Track meet with students at the elementary and possibly the county schools is in the works.
Those involved are also working with the Greensburg Police Department, which has been very active in Special Olympics over the past several years.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.