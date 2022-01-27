BATESVILLE/GREENSBURG - Schools across the nation are celebrating National Catholic Schools Week next week. The national holiday has been celebrated annually since 1974.
This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.” Here is a look at two local schools and the events they have planned.
"We usually form a committee of staff members that take the suggested topics and plan events that teach Catholic identity, the things that set us apart, and turn them into events that are fun for the kids," St. Mary's Principal Nancy Buening said.
St. Mary’s Catholic School in Greensburg kicks off the week with a drive-thru chili supper from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 29.
St. Louis Catholic School in Batesville is also participating in the week-long celebration.
According to SLS language arts teacher Jenny Lents, students are encouraged to wear their school uniforms to weekend Masses where they will also be readers.
Each day at SLS will have specific prayer intentions and a Scholastic Book Fair will be held all week.
“Catholic Schools Week is a really special time to celebrate all of the amazing people and lessons that take place every single day in our Catholic school community,” Lents said. “Like so many Catholic schools, we are truly a family at St. Louis School. Everyone works together tirelessly to teach the whole child and bring him/her closer to Jesus, and our kids know without a doubt that they are loved and cared for at St. Louis. Catholic schools are an anchor of hope in our ever-changing world.”
Monday, SLS students are encouraged to mismatch crazy hair and hats, make Valentine’s cards for the Sisters of St. Francis and for local nursing home residents. St. Mary’s students can dress out of uniform and carry their belongings in anything but a backpack to class! The school is also collecting suitcases and nice bags for the program, “No More Trash Bags.” The program helps local foster children carry their belongings from home to home in a nice bag rather than a trash bag.
Students of St. Mary’s are able to dress out of uniform and wear hats on Tuesday. There will be no homework and a “St. Mary’s Got Talent” production will take place. SLS students are encouraged to attend classes in their pajamas, pack the house for the 5th and 6th grade girls basketball game, have no homework and are participating in a science fair that evening.
St. Mary’s students should wear their Knights spirit wear on Wednesday. An all-school prayer or communion service will take place along with a Catholic identity decoding activity. SLS students will have a guest speaker after their all-school Mass. Additionally, they will donate bar soap and toothpaste for the Mission Team and pick up litter inside and outside the school to care for the property.
Vocations lessons in classrooms and the wearing of a single color are the events lined up for St. Mary students on Thursday. SLS students should wear their favorite of any genre they please: team gear or color or superhero, etc. They will deliver surprises to parish priests and staff and focus on vocations.
St. Mary’s students will have breakfast in class together on Friday and are encouraged to dress out of uniform. There will also be a Teacher Fellowship Luncheon during which students will watch a movie in their class. SLS students will also be free to dress as they please Friday. They will have staff surprises throughout the day, a talent show in the afternoon, a “Pie in the Face” fundraiser and the class with the highest yearbook sales will “glitter bomb” Mrs. Roell.
