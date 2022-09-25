SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA — Indiana is making record investments in school safety, with 425 Hoosier schools recently awarded more than $22 million through the state’s Secured Schools Safety Grant Program.
The funding will be used to pay for items like resource officers and law enforcement officers in schools, new security systems and technology, active event warning systems, threat assessments, and student and parent support programs.
Locally, safety grant recipients include:
Batesville Community School Corp., $58,203;
Decatur County Community Schools, $50,000;
Fayette County School Corp., $55,200;
Franklin County Community School Corp., $70,000;
Greensburg Community Schools, $90,000;
Jac-Cen-Del Community School Corp., $25,000;
Mays Community Academy, $35,000;
Milan Community Schools, $25,000;
Oldenburg Academy for Franklin County, $34,000;
Rush County Schools, $100,000;
South Ripley Community School Corp., $50,000;
Southeastern Career Center, $50,000; and
St. Michael School – Brookville, $22,407.
Nearly $133 million in total matching grants have been sent to schools through the Secured School Fund, which was established through a 2013 law.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.