GREENSBURG - Thursday, September 16, the Greensburg Police Department took a report that Ryan Turner, 8, of Greensburg, was released from school at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, to a female authorized by Turner's non-guardian biological mother, Alicia Turner of Greensburg.
Turner, who was on house arrest, and a female later identified as Lucy Boyer, left Greensburg with Ryan without permission from Ryan's custodial guardian.
Friday, September 17, Ryan was found by the Greenwood Police Department. The child, who was unharmed, was with Alicia Turner and Lucy Boyer in Greenwood at a hotel near County Line Road and I-65.
The Indiana Department of Child Services is working with law enforcement to find safe placement for the child, and the two female suspects are in custody on a preliminary charge of kidnapping.
GPD would like to thank the public for help in locating Ryan, Decatur County Dispatch, the Greenwood Police Department, and the Indiana Department of Child Services.
All parties listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
