BATESVILLE - The Indiana Department of Health and the Ripley County Health Department are partnerhing to hold a free clinic for COVID-19 testing.
The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, closed Thanksgiving Day, reopening fro 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 27 and moving back to regualr hours on Nov. 28 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at the Batesville Fire Department located at 115 East Catherine Street in Batesville.
Testing will be available to all members of the public regardless of symptoms. Children as young as 2 years of age can be tested with parental consent.
The Ripley County Health Department appreciates the help of the City of Batesville and the Batesville Fire Department for stepping up and helping our community in this dire time of need.
Hoosiers will not be charged for testing and insurance is not required. If you have private health insurance, please bring that information with you.
- Information provided by the Ripley County Health Department
