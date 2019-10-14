GREENSBURG — A month ago, the Greensburg Community High School Student Council, along with co-sponsors John Pratt and Heather Comer, announced they were raising funds for Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas.
Nearly a month to the day, Pratt says they’ve raised $2,767.50.
“To say I am ecstatic would be an understatement,” Pratt said. “It just goes to show what a caring community and group of students that we have here in Greensburg. The students were on the radio, sold T-shirts, and passed the bucket at homecoming. We also did very well in checks mailed to us.”
All of the monies raised will go toward St. Francis de Sales School in Abaco Islands.
As previously reported by the Daily News, Pratt said after doing some research he discovered St. Francis de Sales School, which he said had been completely devastated by the hurricane. Pratt then reached out to the school’s administrator and asked if he’d be interested in GCHS doing a fundraiser for them.
At the time, the administrator told Pratt their school had been destroyed, and that they were still searching for missing students.
While Pratt said he will be soon be sending the funds to the school, he did mention it’s not too late to contribute.
“My plan is to send the money to the school in the Bahamas the end of next week, so it is not too late to contribute,” Pratt said. “I am so proud of the Greensburg High School Student Council. They are a group who embraces a challenge. I look forward to their next project.”
Those who wish to donate to the fund can do so by sending a check to GCHS by mail. GCHS is located at 1000 E. Central Avenue, Greensburg, Indiana 47240. Checks can also be dropped off at the school’s front office. Checks should be made out to Greensburg Community High School, and the check should be for Hurricane Relief.
Pratt said 100 percent of the donations will go to the students in the Bahamas and their school and that no donation is too small.
There is no goal set for the fundraiser, and the Student Council is merely trying to raise as much as they can.
When the announcement was made that they’d be starting this initiative, GCHS junior and Student Council member Ben Bausback spoke of the fundraiser’s significance.
“I think the one thing that comes to mind to encourage people to help out is that in a time where it seems like there’s a lot of negative things happening in this world and in our country, I think for us to be able to band together and be able to show there are still people who care about each other and to show there is still love for one another is huge,” Bausback said.
