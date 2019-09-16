Local Student Council raising money for hurricane relief

GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Community High School Student Council needs your help.
The school’s Student Council is raising money for Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas, more specifically for St. Francis de Sales School in Abaco Islands.
John Pratt, co-sponsor for the GCHS Student Council along with Heather Comer, and the Student Council are all trying to let the community know about this new fundraiser.
Pratt and Student Council members, GCHS juniors Ben Bausback and Kae-Lynn Lowe, recently spoke with the Daily News about this initiative.
“I think I was like most people after they saw the pictures and images of what happened in the Bahamas,” Pratt said. “I am fortunate to work with great young people like these two (Bausback and Lowe) that exemplify the Greensburg Student Council.”
Pratt said he did research this past weekend, and discovered St. Francis de Sales School, which he said had been completely devastated by the hurricane. Pratt then reached out to the school’s administrator and asked if he’d be interested in GCHS doing a fundraiser for them.
The administrator told Pratt their school had been destroyed, and that they were still searching for missing students.
This fundraiser is the first of its kind for the GCHS Student Council.
“We’ve never done a disaster relief fundraiser,” Lowe said. “Last year, we had fundraiser to get a Congressional Medal of Honor plaque put out in our town to honor those who came from Decatur County and served, but this is the first time we’ve done anything quite like this. We’re really excited to help out because it’s such a great cause.”
Her fellow Student Council member spoke about just how big of a deal this is for their school.
“For me, personally, it’s a huge deal,” Bausback said. “For us to be able to lend a hand and affect people who are outside of our community is huge. The whole goal for Student Council is to reach your community, but it’s also to reach everyone around you, not just your community. So, to be able to help like this when people are in a desperate time of need and help, I think for us to be able to do that for them is pretty incredible.”
Lowe added that when you put yourself in the position of those affected by the hurricane, you’d want someone to reach out and do the same.
Pratt said the students will be doing a number of fundraisers. During this Friday’s homecoming football game, a portion of the monies from T-shirt sales will be going toward the hurricane relief fund. Students will also be “passing the bucket” and collecting funds that way.
“What we’re trying to do is reach out to people in the community who would see this as a positive contribution,” Pratt said.
Those who wish to donate to the fund can do so by sending a check to GCHS by mail. GCHS is located at 1000 E. Central Avenue, Greensburg, Indiana 47240. Checks can also be dropped off at the school’s front office. Checks should be made out to Greensburg Community High School, and the check should be for Hurricane Relief.
Pratt said 100 percent of the donations will go to the students in the Bahamas and their school and that no donation is too small.
While there is no goal set for the fundraiser, Pratt said they’re just going to try and raise as much money as they can in the next three weeks before fall break.
“I think the one thing that comes to mind to encourage people to help out is that in a time where it seems like there’s a lot of negative things happening in this world and in our country, I think for us to be able to band together and be able to show there are still people who care about each other and to show there is still love for one another is huge,” Bausback said, “and for us as a Student Council to be able to do that for these people in the Bahamas is going to be pretty remarkable.”
