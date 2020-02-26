Local student receives President’s Volunteer Service Award

GREENSBURG — Greensburg Community High School senior Ella Tungate has been honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award.
Tungate has been recognized for exemplary volunteer service.
According to GCHS, the award recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of time to serve their communities and country. The award is granted by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program.
GCHS nominated Tungate for the national honors back in the fall.
Volunteer activities were judged on criteria including initiative, effort, impact and personal growth.
Tungate participates in Champions Together, which is a club where special needs students are paired with high school athletes to compete in sporting events.
“This activity has made me realize that even though some kids are special and different, we are all the same,” Tungate said.
The school principal, Grant Peters, lauded Tungate for her extraordinary accomplishment.
“Ella embodies all of the characteristics of Pirate Pride,” Peters said. “GCHS is very proud of her.”
Superintendent Tom Hunter said Tungate is a great representation of Greensburg schools.
“She’s a great kid,” Hunter said. “This speaks volumes of the quality of students we have in our school.”
The Presidential Spirit of Community Awards, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals is in its 25th year and recognizes middle level and high school students across the country for their outstanding volunteer service.
“Across the United States, young volunteers are doing remarkable things to contribute to the well-being of the people and communities around them,” Prudential Chairman and CEO Charles Lowrey said. “Prudential is honored to celebrate the contributions of these students, and we hope their stories inspire others to volunteer, too.”
On behalf of the NASSP, Executive Director JoAnn Bartoletti said these honorees can serve as an inspiration to all.
“Demonstrating civic responsibility through volunteerism is an important part of life,” Bartoletti said. “These honorees practice a lesson we hope all young people, as well as adults, will emulate.”
