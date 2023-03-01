GREENSBURG – High school senior Amanda Steward won the Greensburg Optimist Club’s Oratorical Contest on Monday, February 21.
The theme of the 3 to 5 minute speech was “Discovering the Optimism within Me.”
Opened to all youth, this year’s event had five contestants including 2nd place finisher Wade Schutte and 3rd place finisher Katelyn Aug. Congratulations on a job well done to participants Azucena Cruz Del Valle and Hannah Fuel as well.
Steward was awarded $200 for the honor. In addition, Steward and Schutte will be sent to the regional level where they will compete against winners from other Optimist Clubs in the area and have a chance to win a scholarship, and then possibly onto the Optimist International World Championship for a chance to win an additional $5,000 or up to another $15,000 scholarship.
Best wishes to Steward and Schutte as they represent Southeastern Indiana in regional completion March 12.
“All five of the contestants did a remarkable job presenting their speeches,” Club President Dennis Fogle said. “The members of our Optimist Club are encouraged by the participants we saw tonight. Many students have positively tackled many forms of adversity already.”
The Optimist Club of Greensburg has been participating in the Optimist Oratorical Contest for many years and plays an active role with youth in our community.
Committee chair Sonja Kolkmeier would like to thank Mike Novak for being the evening’s emcee, and Mayor Joshua Marsh, Nancy Porter and Dennis Fogle for being the three judges. Additionally, thank you to Dustin Smith for running the lights and sound and the Greensburg Community High School’s Junior Optimist Club for their assistance.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with over 80,000 adult and youth members in almost 3,000 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico and throughout the world.
The Optimist Oratorical Contest is one of the organization’s most popular programs, with more than 2,000 clubs participating annually.
Carrying the motto “Bringing Out the Best in Youth, in our Communities, and in Ourselves,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year.
To learn more about Optimist International, call (314) 371-6000 or visit www.optimist.org.
The Greensburg Optimist Club meets at 6:30 a.m. every Thursday at the Bread of Life soup kitchen. All are welcomed.
Information provided
