DECATUR COUNTY — The Decatur County 4-H Fair is underway and local 4-H’ers have hauled their animals to the fairgrounds to compete. A rainy Friday set the stage for the Dairy Show competition.
Four-year 4-H member Cletus Rennekamp competed with a young calf. Cletus enjoys milking the dairy cows and said he hopes to place at least third in the competition.
“I like to show bigger animals like cows,” Cletus said. “I have to walk her, brush her and feed her [to prepare for the competition].”
Two more siblings were preparing to compete in the Dairy Show. Sixth year 4-H member Jacob and fourth year member Tessa Moeller each had a young calf competing in the show.
Their younger brother Chase will be showing his sister’s calf in the Mini Dairy Competition. Chase will also show animals (borrowed from his siblings) in Mini Beef and Mini Rabbits as well. His favorite part of the fair is the strawberry shortcakes.
“Showing calves is really fun,” Tessa said. “And the rides are really fun too!”
The kids prepare their calves by walking them, washing them and cleaning out their ears, among other things.
Tessa and Jacob both show rabbits and beef in addition to showing dairy.
Winners for the show will be announced in a future edition of the Daily News.
