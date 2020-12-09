DECATUR AND RIPLEY COUNTIES - Area students in the class of 2022 have been recognized by the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) as Rising Stars of Indiana.
Each high school in the state had the opportunity to recognize the academic achievement of up to four 11th grade students.
Below is a list of students who were honored as Rising Stars:
Greensburg Community High School
Jonathan Flinn
Emily Mangels
Allison Ripperger
Jessica Williams
“They’re identified as Rising Stars because they show the qualities that prove they will be successful later in life,” Greensburg Community High School Principal Grant Peters said. “They’re an exceptional representation of our high school and what pirate pride stands for. They have been identified because of their academic achievements and, rightfully so, they’ve been honored with this distinction.”
South Decatur Jr/Sr High School
Savannah Bower
Delaney Felts
Alli Nobbe
Brook Somers
“When it came time to nominate four students, we couldn’t find four better," South Decatur Jr/Sr High School Principal Jim Jameson said. "They are at the top of their class and also involved in several other activities throughout the school, not only in academics, but extracurricular and community service with clubs and organizations. They are going to represent South Decatur really well being awarded this honor. Just extremely proud.”
Batesville High School
Emily Meyer
Olivia Raab
Sarah Ripperger
Vicky Zheng
“These four young ladies represent our school well and are fine representatives across the state of Indiana of outstanding juniors based upon both their academic accomplishments and leadership skills displayed across different activities,” Batesville High School Principal Andy Allen said. “With our kids here Emily Meyer, Olivia Raab, Sarah Ripperger and Vicky Zheng, it speaks to what they do in the classroom for us. They also lead through different organizations whether it be athletics, fine arts or any of our clubs here. These are four well-rounded students."
The IASP congratulated the Rising Stars of Indiana Class of 2022 in a press release.
Visit www.iasp.org for additional information on IASP sponsored student programs.
