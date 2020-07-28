NORTH MANCHESTER - A total of 417 students engaged in study at Manchester University are on the spring 2020 Dean’s List.
Students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of pass/not pass grades are included on the Dean’s List.
Area students earning the honor included:
- Rushville: Shelbie Brown, exercise science and fitness; Stephen Newkirk, art.
- Westport: Mackenzie Kopplin, English education.
