GREENSBURG - North Decatur Jr. Sr. High School hosted the school's annual scholarship night May 19 for the 2023 senior class.
Greensburg native Anita Wessel gave out $7,000 in two scholarships through the Becca Wessel Memorial Scholarship named for her firstborn daughter. Clare Spreckelson and Caraline Reynolds were this year's Becca Wessel Memorial Scholarship recipients.
It’s been nearly 12 years since Anita Wessel began raising money for a scholarship in her daughter’s honor. Becca Wessel passed away in a fatal car crash in 2010. She was active in her school’s fine arts programs, local 4-H and the Color Guard.
Wessel said these fundraising events allow her to see new and old friends that remember her daughter, even if it’s only for a day. The scholarship is awarded each year to at least one North Decatur graduate.
Parents Anita and Mike Wessel fundraised on their own until 2016. The Diner Dash events began in 2016 and have featured a 5K every year with the exception of a cancellation due to COVID-19 in 2020.
In 2021, they decided to move the September event to October and host a Halloween themed dance instead. The event allowed them to award a $3,000 scholarship to their first choice and $850 to the three next best applicants. This year's dance fundraiser allowed them to award $7,000 between the two chosen applicants.
