Local students succeed in Optimist Club contest

GREENSBURG – A St. Mary’s Catholic School student has won the Optimistic Club of Greensburg’s oratorical contest.
Evelyn Vanderpohl, 14, took home first place in the contest with the theme “Just iMagine a World without Boundaries.”
“Evelyn did a wonderful job presenting her speech about the questions posed to her,” emcee and former club president Mike Novak said. “The members of our Optimist Club have no doubt that Evelyn has a bright future ahead of her.”
According to the Greensburg Optimist Club, Vanderpohl was awarded $200 and a trophy for the honor.
In addition, Vanderpohl along with Claire Nobbe, 13, will be sent to the zone level where they will compete against winners from other Optimist Clubs in the area. The winner of the zone competition will be sent to the District level with the chance to win a scholarship, and then possibly on the Optimist International Regional/World Championship for a chance to win an additional $5,000 or up to another $15,000 scholarship.
Nobbe, also from St. Mary’s, placed second in the contest. Jenna Geis, from North Decatur, placed third.
The Optimist Club of Greensburg has been participating in the Optimist Oratorical Contest for many years and has been active in the community for the past 49 years. Other programs and service projects that the club is involved in include Optimist Youth of the Month, Flag Project, serving the community at the Optimist tent at the Decatur County Fair each summer.
The Optimist Oratorical Contest is one of the organization’s most popular programs, with more than 2,000 clubs participating annually. Carrying the motto “Bringing Out the Best in Youth, in our Communities, and in Ourselves,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than 6 million young people each year.
Greensburg Community High School Assistant Principal and representative for the Optimist Club Sonja Kolkmeier said this year’s contest theme was pretty open-ended and students could interpret it however they chose. The students then gave a 4-5 minute speech.
Kolkmeier lauded the students who participated.
“Any student willing to give time to think about this topic and prepare a speech, I think they’re pretty fantastic kids already,” Kolkmeier said. “They all did a great job.”
Contestants this year consisted of Cecilia Barber, Evelyn Vanderpohl, Claire Nobbe, Jenna Geis, Kiya Warrick, Ethan Wood, and Logan Koehne.
Kolkmeier said this was event can help student become better public speakers and learn how to communicate their ideas.
“We appreciate all of the local schools for pushing this out to students, and everyone who encouraged students to participate in this,” Kolkmeier said.
