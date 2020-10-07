BATESVILLE — The Fresh Local Food Collaborative of Southeast Indiana (FLFC), in partnership with the Food and Growers Association (FGA) and Hoosier Harvest Market, will provide 5,600 apples to area schools for student lunches.
The apples, which were brought to Dotty’s Bulk Food Basket in Batesville on Tuesday afternoon, will be distributed to schools on Monday, Oct. 12 and Tuesday, Oct. 13.
“We are trying to encourage healthier eating habits. More importantly we are trying to encourage kids to think about agriculture and local agriculture and how they can become involved with growing their own products,” FLFC Value Chain Coordinator Trish Bellmore said.
Students will receive one of several varieties of “lunchbox” sized apples. Schools receiving apples include St. Louis Catholic Schools, Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC), Jac-Cen-Del Community Schools, Milan Community Schools, South Ripley Schools, Rising Sun Schools, Oldenburg Academy, Sunman-Dearborn School Corporation, Lawrenceburg Schools and South Dearborn Schools.
Bellmore will bring 850 apples to BCSC and a couple hundred apples to St. Louis Catholic Schools this week. The rest of the apples will sit in cold storage until they are delivered on Monday and Tuesday of next week.
“These apples are actually coming from Engelbrecht’s Orchard in Newburgh, Indiana just north of Evansville,” Bellmore said.
The FLFC strives to connect local producers to new customers and encourage sustainable practices, according to Bellmore.
The FLFC provides fresh and local food to area schools through its Harvest of the Month Program, which first began in a Rising Sun school in 2016.
Students receive a handout at lunch on the third Wednesday of every month when the FLFC brings in food as part of the program.
Bellmore emphasized specific foods can only be grown in certain seasons.
“Part of the Harvest of the Month conversation is that local food is seasonal. If you want to be able to source all your foods all year long, you have to figure out how to grow them,” Bellmore said. “We have to be involved with new technologies and move that whole conversation forward.”
The FLFC takes off the months of November and December as school holiday breaks make it complicated to organize its activities.
“We will come back in January with sweet potatoes. In February we are going to be offering frozen corn that’s been frozen at harvest by a farm in Decatur County,” Bellmore said.
In 2021, the FLFC will expand its efforts to Harrison, Ohio.
“We are hopefully going to get connected with the schools there and we are going to expand in five more counties in the school systems to increase our efforts,” Bellmore said
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.