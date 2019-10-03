Local students visit archaeological site

GREENSBURG – Local junior high students did something quite spectacular recently.
Fourteen sixth grade students from Greensburg Junior High School went on an archaeological dig last Friday in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
Austin Adams, Mackenzie Cain, Annabelle Chambers, Alexis Couch, Kora Duncan, Levi Duncan, Mary Harmon, Alexandria Perry, Alyson Powers, Kyler Roberts, Corbin Thackery, Ava Watson, Avery Whitaker and Zoey Wilson made the trip to Lawrenceburg for the project.
The students were accompanied by their teacher, Jodi Koors.
As a group, the students put together an article they eventually sent to the Daily News speaking about their experience and how it came to be.
“We were able to go on this trip thanks to the ARI, Inc. and the Sedler Family,” the students’ article read. “During this trip we learned about human history, Hopewell Indians artifacts, why and how people lived in that area. They lived in this area because it was very close to water. This was helpful for crops.”
The students said the ARI, Inc. organization has been researching the Lawrenceburg area since 2012, and the Sedler family has been exploring the area since 1986.
“They have found lots of pottery, charcoal, and trash that people had buried,” according to the students’ letter. “All of these finds are very important to discover about the culture of the people who lived there in the past. They think that they have found a wall in this area, but are still trying to uncover it. They believe the wall was a barrier of where their village was. The Hopewell Indians were known for geometric shaped villages and using the earth to build. This site is no different. It is in a circle using the ground and landscape to make an amazing place to live.”
This was a way for the students to experience careers in archaeology, which they said was amazing and interesting.
“I think it would be fun to get out of class and get to learn about ancient artifacts,” Corbin Thackery said.
Fellow student Alexis Couch also spoke about the trip.
“My favorite things that happened on the trip to the guard site was learning about digging artifacts and charcoal from a fire,” Couch said. “Digging at a site that Native Americans lived was really cool ... because you can find awesome stuff there that was old. Another favorite thing about the archaeology trip was knowing that there were houses and people living there. Standing on the land of where people lived and walked on was pretty cool because you could see how the land looked when they were living there.”
Sixth grader Jada Phillips indicated it was quite a learning experience.
“This archaeology trip was fun,” Phillips said. “We learned how to dig and what tools to use, like trowels and sifters. I like that we got to do this trip and it was cool learning history about it, too, like that it was over 1,000 years old. I think that it was awesome that some people actually found things within one hour. One person found a piece of burnt corn from hundreds of years ago. Another person found a piece of charcoal. It was so cool to be on the land that people lived on many years ago. When we went there they were working on finding a wall and posts. This is one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.”
All in all, their teacher was also enthused about the trip, and the students even asked her about the experience.
“This was a very memorable experience for the students and also for me,” Koors said. “Knowing and learning about archaeology and actually being able to dig and experience archaeology takes this job to a whole new level. The feeling of wonder and excitement of uncovering the past with each scrape of the earth is a glorious feeling. Several students are truly interested in this career field after this excursion.These quotes show how much we liked going on the field trip and how it opened our eyes to another career choice.”
