BATESVILLE – The local soft-serve ice cream shop Sweets at Liberty Park opened in the summer of 2020 and has been serving the local community with a purpose ever since.
Executive Director of New Horizons Rehabilitation Marie Dausch announced the intended rehab of the small building which now houses the ice cream shop in 2019. The building had fallen into disrepair and Dausch had a plan.
The business was established to give opportunities for learning about work to students in NHR’s PRE-ETS (Pre-Employment Transition Services) program and for locals in the community seeking employment.
Through support from the John A. Hillenbrand Foundation, Rising Sun Foundation, Belterra Casino, city of Batesville and the Ripley County Community Foundation, the shop became a reality.
In addition to employing local students, the business allows NHR clients to take the life skills they learn through the nonprofit to the job market.
NHR “tailors services to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities by coordinating care and resources and offering engaging activities to support them to lead a full and satisfying life,” according to their website.
Local student Brilan McCory was working the small park shop at the time of this writing.
“People from New Horizons come on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” McCory said. “I like it a lot [when they’re here]. They’re really fun to work with!”
The shop is open from noon through 8 p.m. and noon through 6 p.m. on Sunday late spring through the fall Tuesday through Saturday.
