GREENSBURG – Local resident and educator Shelley Spilman attended the 2023 International TESOL Conference and Expo March 20 to 25 in Portland, Oregon.
Spilman is an English language instructor for Greensburg Community Schools.
She was an online instructor for Georgetown University, Washington, D.C. in 2021.
Spilman went through an extensive screening by the State Department to participate in the Virtual English Language Fellowship project of Georgetown University to teach with Fellow Thailand instructors of the Prince of Songkla University, Pattani Campus, Thailand.
During this conference, Spilman was able to meet her fellow Thailand co-instructors in person.
The 2023 International TESOL conference allows Spilman to bring back to our local community the advances and current trends in the field of teaching English to other of foreign languages.
