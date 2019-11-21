Local teachers show support for Red for Ed Action Day

GREENSBURG – Although they were unable to attend the Red for Ed Action Day at the Statehouse earlier this week, teachers from Greensburg Community Schools still let their voices be heard.
According to the Indiana State Teachers Association, Red for Ed Action Day talking points included teacher compensation, standardized testing and repealing Professional Growth Plan/externship requirements.
The Action Day took place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
Many Greensburg teachers stood in front of their school Tuesday morning wearing red and holding signs saying things like, “Demand more for kids and educators” and “We expect respect.”
Greensburg Community School Corporation Superintendent Tom Hunter recently told the Daily News he fully supports the teachers.
“We have activities planned within the district to show our support for this. We’re really supportive and respect teachers’ decision to show support for Red for Ed Action Day,” Hunter said previously.
Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill offered the following statement after 20,000 people showed up to let their voices be heard.
“ISTA’s Red for Ed Action Day will go down in history as a significant turning point for public education in Indiana,” Gambill said. “Twenty-thousand educators, parents, and community members rallied for investing the budget surplus in teacher compensation, holding students, teachers and communities harmless from ILEARN and repealing the unnecessary PGP/externship requirements for teachers. Today also demonstrated that teachers are united behind a message of enough, is enough. Although legislators didn’t take action today, we will be watching in January for bold action for our students. ISTA is just getting started and our members will not stop fighting for their students and profession.”
