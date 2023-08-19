RUSHVILLE – A local teenager has done especially well at this year’s Indiana State Fair.
Ava Hass, 18, took home the Supreme Dairy Showman Award last weekend.
“It’s something I have dreamed of receiving for the past couple years!” she said when contacted by the Daily News.
Ava is the daughter of Mark and Kristen Hass. The family resides just east of town on the Orange Pike.
The award winner graduated from Rushville Consolidated High School in June 2023 and was busy throughout her time at RCHS.
“This is my 10th year in 4-H and my seventh year in the dairy project,” she said. “My favorite part about the dairy project is that I get to spend my time working and caring for dairy cattle. I have always loved being around animals of any kind and learning how to take care of them.”
And while she has enjoyed time spent working with her animals over the years, she concedes it hasn’t all been fun and games.
“The most challenging part of the project is putting in the long hours at the barn working with them,” she said. “It takes a long time to train them to be a good show cow.”
Dairy hasn’t been her only 4-H interest. She has been involved in several other 4-H projects throughout the years including horse and pony, home environment, and recycling.
When asked what advice she has for someone considering or just getting started in 4-H she replied, “Keep pushing through the hard days. There are days that your animals just won’t cooperate, but I encourage you to just keep going. Your hard work will pay off eventually and you will be so proud that you made it that far!”
In addition to 4-H, Ava was and active member of the Rushville FFA Chapter and served on both the Principal’s Advisory Council and the Student Council at RCHS.
Ava’s future plans include attending the University of Kentucky to major in Equine Science & Management with a focus in Physical Therapy.
The Daily News congratulates Ava on all she has accomplished to date and wishes her well in the future.
