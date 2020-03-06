GREENSBURG – Local residents were reminded during the March City Council meeting that the Decatur County Solid Waste Management District’s Tox-Away Day is soon approaching.
Tox-Away Day will be held from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. April 18 at the Decatur County Fairgrounds and they will accept items from Decatur County residents.
Residents will be able to safely dispose of paint, used oil and antifreeze, oil filters, expired medications, “sharps,” corrosive liquids, aerosol cans, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, fertilizers, batteries of all type, light bulbs, helium tanks, refrigerant tank, oxygen tank, fire extinguisher, smoke detectors, household cleaners, mercury, appliances, electronics and tires.
In the past, the local solid waste management district has collected upwards of 250,000-plus pounds of materials.
The average number of visitors for Tox-Away Day is around the 600 mark.
Landfills will not allow these items listed for Tox-Away Day.
However, as Decatur County Solid Waste Management District Executive Director Brittani Saunders has said before, sadly, many hide them with their regular trash and these items may end up in the landfill anyway.
The goal is to spread the word to neighbors; hopefully more people will do the right thing. The EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) has estimated that most families have approximately 100 pounds of household hazardous waste in their homes.
If residents have an item that is not listed, they can call 812-663-0960 and the local Solid Waste Management District can answer questions.
Residents can also visit www.decaturcountysolidwaste.com for more information.
The event is free of charge to the public.
However, there will be an event before Tox-Away Day. The Electronics Recycling and Paper Shredding event will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. March 14. The event will benefit the Community Healthcare Clinic of Decatur County.
Following the April date, the next Tox-Away Day will not be held until Sept. 12.
