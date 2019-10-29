Local trick-or-treating hours are set

DECATUR COUNTY — Trick-or-treaters across the country are set to make their door-to-door visits Thursday for Halloween.
Locally, trick-or-treat times are set from 5 to 7 p.m. in Greensburg, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Westport, 5:30 to 7 p.m. in New Point, 5 to 8 p.m. in St. Paul, and from 5 to 7 p.m. in Millhousen.
St. Paul will also be hosting their 45th annual Halloween Parade and Party sponsored by the St. Paul Kiwanis. The event starts at 6 p.m. Halloween night at the St. Paul gymnasium.
It’s also always important to keep safety in mind during the holiday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, swords, knives and other costumes accessories should be short, soft and flexible. Also, avoid trick-or-treating alone, and walk in groups or with a trusted adult.
For those who will be wearing makeup, test it in a small area first and remove it before bedtime to prevent possible skin and eye irritation, the CDC says.
As for masks, costumes and shoes, make sure they are well-fitted to prevent blocked vision, trips and falls.
Similarly, to lower your risk of serious eye injury, refrain from wearing decorative contact lenses.
Greensburg Police Chief Brendan Bridges offered some tips on Halloween safety.
“The biggest things are to keep some type of reflective, bright gear on clothing, always walk in groups, cross at crosswalks, and since the weather might be nasty drivers should keep their windshield wipers on and be aware,” Bridges said. “Also, parents or guardians should go through their children’s candy to ensure safety.”
Only walk on sidewalks whenever possible, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic when sidewalks aren’t an option.
Similar to Bridges, the CDC mentioned all treats should be examined for choking hazards and tampering before eating.
Furthermore, hold a flashlight while trick-or-treating to help you see and others see you. Also, walk from house to house and do not run.
Lastly, only well-lit houses should be visited, and never walk near lit candles or luminaries. Be sure to wear flame-resistant costumes.
Bridges said the GPD doesn’t get many calls on Halloween, but encourages residents to reach out if they see anything.
“Things usually are pretty good here,” he said, “but if anyone sees anything suspicious, give us a call. We’ll also have extra officers out patrolling.”
For more information on Halloween safety, visit www.cdc.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.