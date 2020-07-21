GREENSBURG - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Indiana Department of Workforce Development have released preliminary unemployment figures for the month of June.
It shows Decatur County with an unemployment rate of 10.8%, which places the local rate 28th on a list of Indiana's 92 counties.
Fayette County had the fourth highest rate in the state at 15.6%.
Shelby County had the 15th highest rate in the state at 12.3%.
Dearborn County's rate of 11.4% was the 21st highest.
Bartholomew County had a June unemployment rate of 10.6%, which was 33rd on the list.
Jennings County had a rate of 10.5%, 37th highest on the list.
Ripley County had a rate of 10%, placing them 52nd highest among all Hoosier counties.
Rush County had a rate of 9.8%, 56th on the list.
Franklin County's rate was 8.4%, placing them in the 77th position.
Orange County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 20.2%, and Daviess County had the lowest rate in the state at 5.7%.
Indiana's average rate for the period was 11.2%.
