Local unemployment rate at 2.8 percent

GREENSBURG — The Decatur County unemployment rate moved up to 2.8 percent during the month of June, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Last month, the DWD reported Decatur County had 15,097 employed residents, 438 unemployed residents and 15,535 participating in the labor force.
In May, 14,988 were employed, 388 were unemployed and 15,376 were participating in the labor force for a 2.5 percent unemployment rate.
In June 2018, last month’s benchmark, 14,746 were employed, 480 were unemployed and 15,226 were participating in the labor force for a 3.2 percent unemployment rate.
To put the county’s unemployment rate in perspective, Gibson County currently holds the lowest rate in the state at 2.5 percent, while Fayette County holds the highest rate at 4.7 percent.
As for surrounding counties, Rush County had a 2.6 percent unemployment rate in June, Shelby County was at 2.9 percent, Bartholomew County was at 2.5 percent, Jennings County was at 3.1 percent, Ripley County was at 3.2 percent and Franklin County was at 3.4 percent.
For the Hoosier State as a whole, its unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 percent last month, and is lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent.
According to the DWD, the state’s labor force had a net decrease of 10,126 over the previous month due to a result of a decrease of 3,123 unemployed residents and a decrease of 7,003 employed residents.
Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, is at 3.39 million, and the state’s 64.8 percent labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 62.9 percent, the DWD reports.
In regards to private sector employment, it has now grown by 37,000 over the year and grew by 6,800 in June.
The increase was heavily influenced by gains in private educational and health services by 5,000 and in professional and business services by 1,100. Losses were seen in manufacturing by 700 and in construction by 500.
Total private employment is now at a preliminary record high point of 2,750,700, according to the DWD.
