Local unemployment rate at 2.4 percent

GREENSBURG — Decatur County’s unemployment rate was at 2.4 percent in October, according to numbers released by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The DWD explains the monthly unemployment rate as a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.
The labor force includes residents employed and those seeking employment.
According to the DWD, 14,877 residents were employed in October 2019, 360 were unemployed, and 15,237 were participating in the labor force contributing to the 2.4 percent unemployment rate.
In September, 14,827 were employed, 347 were unemployed, and 15,174 were participating in the labor force resulting in a 2.3 percent unemployment rate.
As compared to October 2018, last month’s benchmark, 14,478 were employed, 428 were unemployed, and 14,906 were participating in the labor force for a 2.9 percent unemployment rate.
In the areas surrounding Decatur County, Rush County was at 2.4 percent, Franklin County was at 2.9 percent, Ripley County was at 2.6 percent, Jennings County was at 2.7 percent, Bartholomew County was at 2.2 percent, and Shelby County was at 2.6 percent.
The state’s unemployment rate is at 3.2 percent, which is lower than the national average of 3.6 percent.
Indiana’s labor force also had a net increase of 567 last month, mainly due to a decrease of 1,397 unemployed residents and an increase of 1,964 employed residents.
The total labor force is currently at 3.38 million with a 64.4 percent labor force participation rate, which is above the national rate of 63.3 percent.
Private sector employment in Indiana grew by 16,500 in October, and decreased by 2,000 last month. The decrease was primarily due to losses of 4,000 in manufacturing and by 2,100 in trade, transportation and utilities, according to the DWD.
Those losses were offset by gains of 2,100 in leisure and hospitality, and by 1,500 in professional and business services.
According to the DWD, total private employment stands at 2,734,500, which is 2,400 above the December 2018 peak.
The November employment report will be released Dec. 20.
