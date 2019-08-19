GREENSBURG – Decatur County’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate hit 2.9 percent last month, according to numbers released by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Back in July, 14,985 Decatur County residents were employed, 445 were unemployed, and 15,430 were participating in the labor force.
To compare, in June, 14,805 residents were employed, 438 were unemployed, and 15,243 were participating in the labor force. The unemployment rate was at 2.9 percent.
The July 2019 benchmark, July 2018, showed very similar numbers with 14,902 residents employed, 450 unemployed, and 15,352 participating in the labor force.
As for counties surrounding Decatur, Ripley County had a 3.4 percent unemployment rate, Rush County’s rate was also 2.9 percent, Franklin County was at 3.5 percent, Jennings County was at 3.4 percent, Bartholomew County was at 2.6 percent, and Shelby County was at 3.2 percent.
The state as a whole saw its unemployment rate drop to 3.4 percent last month, which still keeps it below the national rate of 3.7 percent. The DWD said the last time the Hoosier State had a 3.4 percent unemployment rate was in April 2018.
Furthermore, the state’s labor force had a net decrease of 6,608 last month due to a result of a decrease of 1,274 unemployed residents and a decrease of 5,334 employed residents.
The state’s labor force, which includes both Indiana residents employed and those seeking employment, is at 3.38 million. The state’s 64.6 percent labor force participation rate is above the national rate of 63 percent.
As for private sector employment, it has grown by 27,300 over the course of the year, but decreased by 1,300 last month.
The majority of losses were seen in leisure and hospitality by 1,500; and in trade, transportation and utilities by 700. Gains were seen by 1,500 in private educational and health services, and by 300 in financial activities.
The August unemployment rate will be released Sept. 23.
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x217401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
