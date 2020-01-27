Local unemployment rate at 2.7 percent

GREENSBURG – Decatur County had a 2.7 percent unemployment rate to end 2019, according to numbers released by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The DWD explains the monthly unemployment rate as a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.
The labor force includes residents employed and those seeking employment.
According to the DWD, Decatur County 14,251 residents were employed in December, 392 were unemployed and 14,643 were participating in the labor force.
In November, a reported 14,801 residents were employed, 400 were unemployed and 15,201 were participating in the labor force for a 2.7 percent unemployment rate.
As for December 2018, 14,493 were employed, 453 were unemployed and 14,946 were participating in the labor force for a 3 percent unemployment rate.
In counties surrounding Decatur County, Rush County had a 2.3 percent unemployment rate, Franklin County was at 3 percent, Ripley County was at 2.9 percent, Jennings County was at 3 percent, Bartholomew County was at 2.1 percent and Shelby County was at 2.6 percent.
The state of Indiana had an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent last month, which the DWD said is lower than the national rate of 3.5 percent.
According to the DWD, Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.38 million, and the state’s 64.4 percent labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 63.2 percent.
As for private sector employment, it decreased by 500 over the year and by 900 over the previous month. Losses were seen in leisure and hospitality by 1,600 and by 900 in private educational and health services. Those losses were offset by gains of 2,100 in trade, transportation and utilities and by 1,400 in construction.
The DWD reports total private employment stands at 2,731,600, which is 500 below the December 2018 peak.
