GREENSBURG - Grant applications for 2021 funding from the Decatur County United Fund are now available.
Any 501 (c) 3, tax-exempt, human service organization serving Decatur County interested in applying for a grant should contact the United Fund office to request an application.
The DCUF funds health and human service agencies serving Decatur County. Of particular interest are programs focusing on education, community health, safety and well being, and child development.
For more information, contact the Decatur County United Fund at 812-663-3342 or via e-mail at unitedfunddc@etczone.com.
Deadline to apply is 4 p.m. March 5, 2020.
Late applications will not be accepted.
