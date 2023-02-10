BATESVILLE/GREENSBURG – There are plenty of local options available for the holiday connoisseur wishing to celebrate Valentine’s Day without driving too far from home.
The Greensburg Public Library is hosting a “Take and Make” Valentine’s Day craft program all day (while supplies last, for ages 3-10) on Monday, Feb. 13.
Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, the library is hosting a Name That Tune music competition at 6 p.m. This is an adults only event with the theme of love songs and there will be a prize package for the winner. RSVP through the library’s website.
Saturday, Feb. 11, The Branch Gathering Place + Coffee House is hosting a “Flight Night” featuring coffee flights, snacks and music from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is $10 and doors open at 5:45 p.m.
Holtkamp Winery in Sunman is offering a $25 Valentine’s Day special this weekend which includes a $16 bottle of wine and any brick oven pizza from their menu. The winery is located at 10868 Woliung Road and is open from 1 to 9 p.m.
Amack’s Well Coffee House of Batesville has scheduled a Valentine’s Family Fun Event from 2 to 4 p.m. Valentine’s Day. Organizers encourage locals to bring the whole family to enjoy face painting by local Oldenburg Academy artists, arts and crafts programs and an assortment of miniature cupcakes and hot cocoa.
Greensburg Eagles is hosting a Valentine’s dance from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. featuring the Last Stand Band. This event is open to the public.
The Sunman American Legion, 412 Eastern Avenue, is hosting a Valentine Dance from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday. The dance features Misty Creek Band as well as the American Legion’s regular menu and Saturday night specials.
St. Nicholas Ladies Sodality Valentine’s Breakfast, hosted by St. Nicholas Catholic Church and School, runs from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 12, at 6461 E St. Nicholas Drive in Sunman.
Additionally, many local businesses are running specials for the holiday, and several plant and flower shops are open with a few still offering Valentine’s Day delivery.
