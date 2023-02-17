GREENSBURG – If you’re planning to shop at the Greensburg Walgreens store at 2215 N. Ind. 3, you had better do it soon.
The Daily News has confirmed the local store, including its pharmacy, is closing at the end of the business day Monday, February 20.
Shift Leader Steven Smith confirmed on Thursday the store is closing and said he isn’t sure why, saying only that it was a corporate decision local employees first heard about approximately a month ago.
According to Smith, the closure will impact 10 or 11 Walgreens employees.
It’s not clear how many pharmacy customers will be impacted, but Smith said they have been made aware of the approaching last day.
He also said pharmacy customers have the option of transferring their prescription refill services to another local pharmacy of their choice, and that any who have not made their preference known will be automatically transferred to the Greensburg CVS pharmacy at 1512 N. Lincoln Street.
According to Smith, not all of the store’s current inventory has been discounted in advance of Monday’s store closing, but some items have been.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.