GREENSBURG -- If you are not a fan of long lines and self-checkouts, then the Greensburg Walmart Super Center has a new option for you.
Officials from the local Walmart, along with staff, board of directors and Ambassadors for the Greensbug/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Wednesday, the first day for the new online ordering and pickup service provided by the Greensburg store.
As officials lined up for a group photo to cut the ribbon, Walmart employees were making deliveries to patrons waiting in cars at the designated pick up area, which is on the north side of the parking lot. The spaces are marked with orange signs, indicating they are reserved.
“This is an exciting day for our local Walmart,” Chamber Executive Director Jeff Emsweller said. “I know a lot of people have wanted this service here for quite some time. We are proud that Walmart is one of the major supporters of the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce and they do so much more for our local community, including job creation, supporting many non-profits and groups and providing low prices on goods we need every day.”
Greensburg Walmart Store Manager Shana Tirey was beaming with excitement as employees scurried out of the building to join in the ribbon cutting ceremony.
“This is exciting,” she said. “This service is so convenient for our customers, plus we have added new jobs in our community as a result.”
In the last two months, Walmart has added 42 new employees, 16 of which are responsible for the online pick up service.
“And we continue to add more new hires,” Tirey said.
The local store employs more than 200 people.
The service works like this: Consumers can go to their favorite app store on their mobile device and download the orange Walmart Grocery app for free. Once the app is downloaded, consumers can set up their free account and select the zip code for the Greensburg location, or enable your location services on your device.
“There are no mark-ups on prices, no hidden fees,” Tirey said. “These prices are the same as in-store prices. Other stores offering this service usually have fees associated with this service.”
Tirey said the groceries are guaranteed to be fresh, and if you order meat products they will have at least three days until the expiration date.
“You place your order, choose your pick-up time, arrive at the scheduled time and pull into one of designated parking areas. By using your mobile device, you alert us which space you are in when you get here and our designated team members will bring your order out to you, place it in your vehicle and you can be on your way, just like that,” Tirey said.
And, the service isn't limited to just grocery items.
“If you need soap, shampoo, things like that, place the order and it will be packaged for you with your groceries,” Tirey said.
Walmart officials expect that in the near future you will also see home delivery service from the local retail giant.
The Greensburg Walmart Super Center is located at 790 Greensburg Commons on the city’s north side. The store is open 24 hours a day with pick-up service available from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily, including Saturday and Sunday.
The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce is a membership base not-for-profit organization established in 1906. Its core mission is to build a positive business environment by providing strategic leadership, advocacy, and resources for its members.
The Chamber is located at 314 W. Washington Street, Greensburg.
