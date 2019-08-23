RUSHVILLE — Two motorists sustained serious injuries in a near head-on crash north of Rushville shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Both drivers were airlifted by medial helicopters to an Indianapolis trauma center.
According to the accident reported filed by the Indiana State Police, Joseph L. Sims, 32, of New Castle, was southbound on Ind. 3. Shortly after crossing Rush County Road 300 N., his dodge crossed the center line of the two-lane highway and struck a northbound Mazda driven by Jennifer L. Hahn, 37, of Greensburg.
Following treatment at the scene by medical personnel, both motorists were transported to St. Vincent Trauma Center in Indianapolis.
The full extent of their injuries remains unknown.
During the investigation and clean-up process, a nearly one-mile stretch of both the north and south bound lanes of Ind. 3 were closed for nearly an hour with traffic rerouted to nearby county roads.
Assisting the ISP at the scene were multiple units from the Rushville Police Department, Rush County Sheriff’s Department, RFD Ambulance, Raleigh Medical personnel and Davis Towing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.