RUSHVILLE – The purpose of recycling is to get value or a new use from something that has already served its intended use or is usually tossed in the trash can. Four women in Rush County have taken that idea to a new level and their dedication and long hours of work have been rewarded with the Jefferson Awards – Multiplying Good, presented to the group by WRTV 6 in Indianapolis.
Ruth Koelmel, Betsy Williams, Mary Delay and Kathy Newkirk were recently recognized for their 10-year long mission of turning grocery bags into mats for those in need.
Originally, Williams saw an idea on social media and contacted Koelmel about starting this mission locally. Fellow church people and friends were contacted about collecting plastic bags and the journey was off and running.
Well, maybe not running. This is a time consuming task that involves collecting the bags, folding the bags, cutting the bags, inter-locking the strips and weaving the finished product. To make one mat, it takes approximately 600 bags for a 3x6 “rug.” They are frequently used by the homeless who place them on the ground and sleep on them, much like a mattress. They provide padding, and because they are made from recycled plastic they are waterproof.
In the beginning, each rug took nearly 16 hours to complete. With some upgrades from knitting to the use of a loom, that time has been cut to 8 to 10 hours, “Depending on how many breaks I take,” Newkirk said with a laugh.
The group gets help once a month from residents at Bethal Manor. They fold the bags in preparation for cutting.
Delay does much of the cutting and said that four strips are collected from each bag. After the strips are looped together, the weaving begins until a finished 3x6 rug is ready for someone in need.
The rugs are mostly donated to two groups in Indianapolis, but have been donated as far as Muncie, Ft. Wayne, Evansville and Chicago.
So how many has the group made.
“I think we have made more than 200 over the years,” Koelmel said.
“I was in Memphis and saw an individual walking with a rug like ours. I am not sure where they got it, but it made me feel good to see that,” Williams said.
If anyone wishes to donate plastic bags to the cause, they can be left in the shoe drop box at Changing Footprints in Rushville.
“While we were sitting here, I got a text saying ‘I have a lot of plastic bags, do you need them?,’” Williams added at the end of the interview for this article.
From WRTV website: Multiplying Good, formerly known as the Jefferson Awards, looks for local unsung heroes who make the world a better place through volunteering and community service. Known as the “Nobel Prize for Public Service,” the awards recognize ordinary people who do extraordinary things. WRTV presents Multiplying Good awards to local volunteers and paid professionals, who go well beyond their expected duties and positively impact our communities.
