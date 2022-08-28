GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Family YMCA in conjunction with Decatur County Memorial Hospital recently held a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for the new addition at the local Y.
Half a dozen speakers discussed the importance of the Y and the impact it has had since its inception in 1915.
On behalf of DCMH, CEO Rex McKinney emphasized the importance of the synergies between the YMCA and the local hospital.
“DCMH Health Connect space is now open at the Decatur County YMCA,” McKinney said. “A range of education and wellness programs are being offered.”
This new wing of the Y houses a DCMH hospital pavilion, family changing locker rooms, group exercise room, an indoor playground, family bathrooms which are handicapped accessible, and an additional entrance open 24 hours for members.
After the speeches wrapped up, attendees were encouraged to test out the new facilities, take a guided tour, talk to board members and take advantage of the food truck and Kona Ice truck available in the parking lot.
“We’re excited about our partnership with the hospital,” YMCA CEO Diane Dawson said. “It’s a really exciting day for the YMCA.”
