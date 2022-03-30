GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Family YMCA recently hosted its annual meeting.
Members of the board of directors, YMCA staff and community leaders heard about accomplishments from 2021 over a catered lunch.
After Chief Volunteer Officer Heather Corya greeted those in attendance and Chad Schwering offered a brief prayer, guests enjoyed lunch before launching into the day’s agenda.
Director Daina Hart-Dawson recognized board members whose terms are about to expire, and then newly installed YMCA President Kristen Fry spoke briefly about the future of the organization and her hopes for its successful future.
Dawson wrapped up the event, presenting YMCA staff member Abby Sallee the Staff of the Year Award for 2021.
Corya was honored as the Volunteer of the Year for 2021.
It was reported that in 2021 the YMCA Capital Campaign met its goal of $3.5 million.
In April 2021, the DCFYMCA partnered with Decatur County Memorial Hospital and the Daily News for an Easter egg drive-thru event that included 461 meals being served to children of the community.
At the Annual Halloween Carnival in October, despite unfortunate weather, 200 community members took part in the festivities.
Ground was broken in 2021 for a new expanded wellness center, a new group exercise room, a family changing/locker room, and a new indoor playground for children.
DCMH will have 3,000 square feet of the new facility dedicated for use as wellness and post rehabilitation programs.
The newly constructed Shelby County YMCA opened in July 2021. The facility had 236 youth sport participants, 161 swim lesson participants, and 4,276 members overall. The opening cemented a new association called the Decatur Shelby County YMCA.
Pacers Sports and Entertainment and JAKKS Pacific Toys nominated the Y for their “Season of Giving” when more than 2,000 toys were given to children of the community.
A YMCA booth at DCMH’s holiday event saw 372 adults and 404 children for a total of 776 participants, 120 more than the 2020 event.
IN late 2021, the DCFYMCA received a grant from the United Fund to purchase a mini-bus to use for the feeding and 21st century programs.
The 21st Century Program served 60 students, with nearly 90 percent of 1st through 5th participants receiving a ‘C’ grade or better.
The DCFYMCA raised more than $92,454 to suppport families and individuals who would otherwise not be able to use the facility.
“It has definitely been a busy two years, dealing with the pandemic, breaking ground on the expansion, and opening the sister branch in Shelby County, but I’m excited to see what this board and staff will accomplish as they move forward to 2022 and beyond,” Corya said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.