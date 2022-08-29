GREENSBURG – Max Schorey, a third-grader at Batesville Intermediate School, recently completed his painting fundraiser for the Hospital Foundation of Decatur County.
For the second year in a row, Max raised more than $500 for the Foundation.
Max started this project in 2021, painting rocks and selling them in order to raise money he then donated to the Hospital Foundation of Decatur County.
This year, he decided to do larger paintings and called it “Paint the Hospital.”
He started this project to help the hospital, he said, the project being his own idea. For 2022, he painted woods and outdoor scenery, as well as positive sayings such as “Be Kind” and “You are the best flower in here.” He even painted a special bird for a relative that made the request.
Mandy Lohrum, Director of the Hospital Foundation, said of Max, “The Foundation is so grateful for this donation from Max. He is a bright and caring young boy, and has a passion for giving back.”
About The Hospital Foundation of Decatur County
Since its creation, the Hospital Foundation of Decatur County has assisted friends, neighbors, and families by supporting the Decatur County Memorial Hospital’s vision of providing quality care close by for our community.
Decatur County Memorial Hospital is located at 720 N. Lincoln Street in Greensburg, Indiana.
