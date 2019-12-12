GREENSBURG — The Columbus Children’s Choir is preparing for their “Celebrate the Season Goes to the Movies” as part of Columbus Philharmonic’s Christmas Pops concert series Saturday, Dec. 14.
The concert features all three of their choirs – the Prep Choir, the Descant Choir, and the Concert choir – as well as Columbus native Madelaine Claire Lego.
Sponsored and supported by the Indianapolis Children’s Choir, the Columbus Children’s Choir program is an auditioned group of 160 children from grades 4 through 8 in Bartholomew County and surrounding counties.
Artistic Director Ruth Dwyer is the head conductor of the choir and has worked with all the the Columbus Children’s Choir for a number of years.
Especially advanced singers are sometimes offered tour opportunities; past tours have included Carnegie Hall (New York City), Washington DC, Western National Parks Tour, Ireland, Canada, and central Europe.
“Celebrate the Season Goes to the Movies” will be performed twice on Saturday, at 3 and 7 p.m., and the Columbus Philharmonic Orchestra will accompany the young choirs.
Daily News readers may remember a discussion with Dwyer in a previous article.
“I work with several ICC choirs and that just means that I’m a very busy person, but I love it. What’s really neat about this performance coming up is that the singers get the chance to work with different musicians,” she said. “We have 115 students in the Columbus Children’s Choir, and they’re divided into three groups.”
The CCC’s “Descant Choir” is usually around 25 members, usually fourth through sixth grade, and children must audition to be accepted. Some kids move naturally from the Prep Choir to the Descant Choir after a year, but some stay for two years.
The most advanced choir, the Concert Choir, is comprised of the oldest students, usually seventh and eighth graders, of which there are usually up to 75 members. Children interested in participating past their eighth grade year must petition to join, and must agree to sometimes accept leadership roles.
“Our students that have graduated tell us that in CCC they learned how to sing artistic music, they learned self-discipline, and they learned to manage their time. They also learn to sight read. And we hear that they do much better in all their classes,” Dwyer said.
Children benefit from their membership in many ways.
Local connection
One of the children involved with the CCC calls Decatur County home.
Angel, Richard and little Arianna Rouse live in Decatur County, and Angel explained how Arianna came to sing with the Columbus-based group.
“She’s always loved to sing, since she was about 4 years old! She sings all the time, anytime there’s music on. She has music class at school, but in Greensburg there isn’t anything outside of school for elementary children that she can get involved in,” she explained.
While surfing Facebook one day, Angel came across the CCC and learned that auditions were being held.
Arianna auditioned for the CCC with Mrs. Garcia and just a few days later got an acceptance letter.
“She was so excited, Angel said. “Arianna loves this experience, and she is very excited when we take her to rehearsals on Tuesdays. She seems to have found the things that she loves to do most!”
Decatur County resident and Greensburg Elementary student Arianna Rouse is 9 years old and is singing with the CCC Preparatory Choir this year for the first time.
“My first concert and my first practice, I was a little nervous, but now I’m okay,” Arianna said.
The Columbus choirs rehearse on Tuesday evenings and have been preparing for this concert for nearly three months.
What surprised Arianna most about the choir is that there are so many kids participating from so many places.
When asked if she’s learned anything from her experience thus far she said, “People come in all different types of shapes and sizes with all types of voices and all different types of accents. I’m learning not to judge people.”
The concerts are at 3 and 7 p.m. and will be performed at Columbus North Erne Auditorium, 1400 25th Street, Columbus.
Tickets range from $10 to $50 and are available by visiting www.thecip.org/holidaypops/
