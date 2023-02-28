GREENSBURG – “The Addict’s Wake,” a locally produced film examining the methamphetamine/drug crisis in a small rural Indiana community, will be screened from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the First Christian Family Life Center, 425 N. Broadway Street. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with appetizers.
After the movie, a panel of the movie’s production team will be available for questions until 8:30 p.m.
After moving from Indianapolis to Brown County in 2017, Lisa Hall learned quickly that behind the beauty of scenic Brown County and the surrounding areas, there was a hidden plague of drug use and overdoses from methamphetamine and heroin. And she couldn’t simply ignore it.
“I had been serving ladies in incarceration in Brown County, where my husband and I had moved from Indy in 2017,” Hall said. “Their stories were amazing and touched my heart. At the same time, a friend in Carmel had been to three funerals of young men from affluent families who had fatally overdosed.”
So, even though she had never produced or directed a film before, she raised the money to put together a production crew of filming industry veteran Director Michael Husain with Amy Pauseck as a co-producer. In 2020, she and her crew began documenting the drug problem in Brown County.
Interviews with families of overdose victims, recovering addicts, teachers and law enforcement combine in a nearly two-hour movie that tells the story of addiction in a small town close-up; it’s a story many communities from all over the state of Indiana have witnessed first hand.
According to IMDB.com:”The charming small towns and picturesque landscapes of Brown County, Indiana attract artists and seasonal tourists, but behind the scenes the community grapples with the most widespread public health issue of our time. Nearly every family, classroom, and workplace in Brown County feels the devastating ripple effects of heroin, meth, and opioid addiction. From the second-by-second panic of overdose to the slower deaths of despair, the ramifications of addiction run deep in America. One small, tight-knit community delivers piercing insight and critical perspective to an issue that impacts the nation.”
The screening is sponsored by the Greensburg Prevention Group and local recovery organizations Foundations for Recovery, Celebrate Recovery, The Kennidy House, The Ark of Decatur County, Centerstone, Choices, Lifeline Wesleyan Church, Recover Out Loud, Speranza House and others.
For more information, go to https://conta.cc/3wgOlTe or look for “The Addicts’ Wake” on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.