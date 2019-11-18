SHELBYVILLE – The Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce honored several people during the organization’s annual awards and recognition dinner Friday evening.
The Chamber distributed the Don Horan Community Leader of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Small Business Grant Winner and Ambassador of the Year awards. The Chamber also awarded the Chamber Lifetime Membership Award for the first time.
In what is often regarded as one of the most prestigious awards given out in Decatur County, this year’s Don Horan Community Leader of the Year award was given to Diana Robbins.
According to the Chamber, the award was first established in 1961. This year, Christie McLaughlin nominated Robbins as an individual who is selfless, serves her community for the greater good and goes above and beyond in all she does.
Robbins is known for her selfless work in Decatur County, such as being the executive director of the local Meals on Wheels, her service on boards around town such as the Greensburg Housing Authority and the Community Healthcare Clinic of Decatur County, and more.
“I was completely shocked,” Robbins said. “I’m usually not speechless, but I was speechless. I was truly surprised, and it’s such an honor. I do this because I love my clients and I love my community. It takes an entire village to make this happen, and I saw a lot of people that night that helped along the way.”
This year’s Entrepreneur of the Year was awarded to Emilie Redelman. The Chamber explained that after six years of owning Redelman’s Deals on Wheels, Emilie has yet to take a paycheck from her business.
According to their Facebook page, Redelman’s Deals on Wheels provides affordable, used cars, SUVs, vans and trucks for sale under $5,000.
“It meant more than any paycheck I could every get,” Redelman said. “This recognition just shows that people care about my business and what I’m doing.”
The $1,000 Small Business Grant was awarded to owner of Rouge Bridal Noelle Hermesch.
Hermesch explained she plans to use the funds to create a professional, promotional video for use on her website and to market via social media. She will be working with Daniel Fayette.
“I was very surprised,” Hermesch said. “I didn’t think I’d get it, so I’m very excited. Thank you to everyone who has supported my business along the way.”
The Chamber’s Ambassador of the Year award was given to Sara McCullough, an employee of the Greensburg Daily News.
The Chamber explained McCullough’s efforts resulted in helping the Chamber secure five new Chamber members throughout the year.
“I was honored by the award and am happy to be an ambassador for the Chamber,” McCullough said.
The Chamber also honored Stewart Seeds with the Chamber Lifetime Membership Award. On behalf of Stewart Seeds, Jim and Susan Stewart were there to accept the award. Stewart Seeds celebrated 100 years of being in the seed business last year, according to the Chamber.
The Chamber also thanked Rachel Sullivan for serving as this year’s president of its Board of Directors, and outgoing board members Bob Blankman and Susan Doerflinger Burkhard for the work they were able to bring to the Chamber.
