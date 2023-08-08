INDIANAPOLIS – As has been the case for the past several years, a group of local teenagers did a fine job of representing Decatur County Friday in Indianapolis at one of the biggest venues available to them.
The Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band made the Sweet 16 finals at State Fair Band Day Friday, Aug. 4. The band has made the finals each of its seven years of existence.
The group performed its “I Am Water” show twice on Friday, once for preliminaries at 1:06 p.m. and again for finals at 8:36 p.m. Overall, the DCGMB placed 13th of 37 marching bands represented at the fair.
DCGMB also garnered the Class AA Caption Award for Best Percussion Ensemble, an honor last earned with the band’s 2017 “One Day We’ll Have Wings” show.
The Color Guard earned 10th place.
This year’s marching band features 46 musicians and Color Guard members from the county’s three high schools under the direction of Reed Ulery (North Decatur), Lisa Cary (Greensburg) and Elijah deWeerdt (South Decatur).
Prior to Saturday’s public preview, everyone involved worked throughout the summer to make this year’s show something the youth, their parents, school personnel and the entire Decatur County community can be proud of.
The band marched in two parades this summer, hosted a Community Day July 29 at North Decatur High School, and will give halftime performances at the North vs. South football game Aug. 18 and at the Greensburg home football game Aug. 25.
DCGMB has placed in the Sweet 16 every year it has participated in State Fair Band Day. Last year’s “All In” show placed 10th, while the highest finish for the band was 9th (2021, 2017).
Music fans are reminded that there is an ongoing Snap-Raise online fundraiser underway in which those wishing to do so can donate to the band. The link can be found on the Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/DecaturCoMB).
