GREENSBURG — In the wake of world and national health officials labeling the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, the Decatur County Council on Aging and Aged, Inc. Board of Directors, operating the Greensburg Adult Center, has decided to take action designed to help minimize the potential spread of the illness.
“The Adult Center will curtail all public gatherings at the Greensburg Adult Center effective Monday, March 16th and thru the end of April 2020. The Greensburg Adult Center will remain open for use by individuals and private groups at their own personal discretion. The luncheon service of the Thrive Alliance Meal Site will continue as well,” a news release received by the Daily News states. “The COVID-19 virus has shown to put older citizens at a much higher risk compared to other health dangers, and the Board of Directors has decided it is prudent to limit large gatherings as much as possible within the Decatur County senior citizen community.”
The release continues, indicating the Greensburg Adult Center will update the public as conditions change or warrant, and they welcome calls to 812-663-2232 regarding their operation and this decision.
They also strongly urge Decatur County residents, especially those residents who regularly attend the facility, to closely monitor updates from local, state and federal agencies, and stay healthy.
GAC Executive Director Monty Shields said, “We will keep the Thrive Alliance free meals going as long as we can, but Thrive Alliance themselves have not reached a decision as to how they want to handle it. Should that change, we may need to rely on Meals on Wheels for a while.”
A planned nutritional awareness presentation scheduled for March 18 has been cancelled as well.
Meanwhile, Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant issued the following statement Thursday afternoon:
“In light of the COVID-19 virus that is affecting the US and abroad, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is making immediate changes to some of its procedures. The changes mainly affect the Detention Center located at 119 E. Railroad Street for walk-in business. The changes are the following:
“1. All money kiosks for inmate commissary will no longer be available in the lobby of the DCSO Detention Center. Money can still be placed in an inmate account online through (https://deposits.jailatm.com/webdeposits/).
“2. All inmate visits that are scheduled via video though the kiosks in the lobby will also no longer be available. Video visits can still be accomplished remotely online through (https://inmatesales.com/#!/login). Instructions will
walk you through steps to set up an account and conduct a visit.”
The Daily News hasn’t been made aware of any local churches canceling services as of late Thursday afternoon, but has learned many are advising their parishioners to follow the “wash hands, elbow bump when greeting, avoid hugs” protocols being adopted by several organizations.
The Indiana State School Music Association has announced that all ISSMA sponsored events are cancelled through April 11. This includes all junior high, middle school and elementary concerts, organization festivals and the ISSMA State Show Choir and Jazz Finals.
President Trump announced Wednesday night that he is banning foreign travelers from most of Europe over the next 30 days amid the growing outbreak, which has sickened more than 1,000 people and killed at least 33 in the United States.
The NBA has also announced that it is suspending its regular season as of Thursday after at least one player for the Utah Jazz tested positive.
Several other events, including the Big Ten basketball tournament and a host of upcoming concerts scheduled to take place around the state and the country, have been postponed or canceled as well.
The United States Centers for Disease Control posted the following on their website regarding COVID-19:
“Americans should be prepared for the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak in their community. The community can take measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“Currently a vaccine or drug is not available for COVID-19. Community-based interventions such as school dismissals, event cancellations, social distancing, and creating employee plans to work remotely can help slow the spread of COVID-19. Individuals can practice everyday prevention measures like frequent hand washing, staying home when sick, and covering coughs and sneezes.
“Decisions about the implementation of community measures will be made by local and state officials, in consultation with federal officials as appropriate, and based on the scope of the outbreak and the severity of illness. Implementation will require extensive community engagement, with ongoing and transparent public health communications.”
It is recommended people thoroughly wash their hands with warm soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer several times a day, avoid shaking hands, avoid large crowds, cough and/or sneeze into the crook of their elbow or a tissue (which should immediately be disposed of), and stay home if they are sick.
Those persons experiencing shortness of breath, a fever and/or a cough, or who have reason to believe they have been exposed to the COVID virus for any reason, should not go to their doctor or the local emergency room.
Instead, call 812-560-5440 and explain you think you may be infected. Instructions on what to do next will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.