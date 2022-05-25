GREENSBURG - We reached out on social media and asked for reactions to Wednesday's deadly mass shooting at a Texas school that left 21 dead.
The following is a sampling of what was posted.
Jackie Parker: Why don’t schools have one door only for going in and it lockd after school begins? Or security like the airports do? Too many shooting at schools and nothing has been done. What the hell is it going to take? Too many children die and suffer because no one will take responsibility.
Nicole Able: There was extra police patrolling and inside Greensburg High School today. Why does it take a school shooting to get security at school? And this will only last today and maybe tomorrow, but it won't be there in August. Why don't we have more funding to protect these kids? Why is there better security at the courthouse than at school?
Brianna Sweet: These kids need to be protected by much more than a "gun free zone" sign. Arm the teachers who are comfortable learning to use them, put metal detectors in, more police presence, anything is better than what they have currently. This is not a gun problem, it's a people problem.
Sammi Barber: Arm and train the teachers/staff at school.
Mae Melinda Blanken: Put Jesus back in schools and homes.
Joe Spiaggi: This country has a mental health problem disguised as a gun problem.
Nikki MariJoanne: End gun rights. Enough said. It took one disaster in [a] UK mass shooting 20 years ago. They acted on it right away. Why didn't we?
Donna Whitt Sebastian: It has made me sick to my stomach. I cant fathom the pain those families are going through!
Shannon Johnson Wooten: ... It is a mental health issue as well. People will still kill people with or without guns, but why not make it harder for them to do so. Make it harder to obtain them legally and illegally, slow them down.
