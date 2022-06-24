GREENSBURG - Reactions to Friday's Supreme Court decision to end constitutional protection for abortions were mixed.
The Daily News reached out via social media and asked those who follow our Facebook page for their thoughts on the matter. A few of them follow.
Danna Valentin: We're supposed to be moving forward, not backwards. This is a step back for all women everywhere and I'm genuinely afraid of what it's going to bring. There's a reason there's a separation between church and state.
Diane Deiwert: Thank you, God!
Billie Earlywine: Today I weep for women across America. We have been declared second class citizens and deemed unable to make decisions for ourselves given where we live. It’s a sad day in what used to be a great country.
Jeremy Dupuis: This decision will prevent 4.1 million babies from being murdered each year. It wont stop it completely as abortion will still be legal in many states, but it should cut the number down.
Laura Foster: It’s never a good thing when the government mandates what a person can and can not do regarding their body.
Helen Jeanie Enneking Kramer: Very Happy! Thanks be to God!
Miranda Springman: I am disgusted. I am horrified. I am sad that as a woman I am not seen as a person who can make choices on their own body.
We also heard from a couple of elected officials.
Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb issued the following statement on the overruling of Roe v. Wade: "The Supreme Court’s decision is clear, and it is now up to the states to address this important issue. We’ll do that in short order in Indiana. I’ve already called the General Assembly back on July 6, and I expect members to take up this matter as well. I have been clear in stating I am pro-life. We have an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life, and that’s exactly what we will do."
U.S. Rep. Greg Pence (IN-06) released the following statement: "Today is a new day for our nation. When life wins, freedom wins. As a father and grandfather, I am happy to see the Justices of our Supreme Court have affirmed that every person is granted the right to life under the United States Constitution."
