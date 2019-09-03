DECATUR COUNTY — Lois Chapter No. 147 of the Order of the Eastern Star held a card party at First Presbyterian Church.
Following a luncheon, about 36 ladies played the card games of their choice. At the close of the party, 23 lovely door prizes were won by many of those in attendance. Lois Chapter will be celebrating its 125th Anniversary on Oct. 5 at the Masonic Hall on East Central Avenue. Members from all parts of the state will be in attendance.
This fundraiser will be used to defray the cost of this celebration. Also, Lois Chapter contributes to many funds that support charities including cancer, heart, and service dogs. It also supports the Cheer Fund in Greensburg. The members of Lois Chapter thank the Presbyterian Women for their help in successfully holding this fundraiser.
