WABASH, IN – Beacon Credit Union has named Trisha Loker to the position of Chief Credit Officer.
In her role, Loker will direct all lending staff in the areas of processing, underwriting, credit analysis, loan review and technology.
Her responsibilities will also include ensuring compliance with credit union lending policy, goals, and objectives and ensuring that all credit union policies and procedures comply with designated regulations.
“We are delighted to have Trisha as part of our Executive Team,” said President/CEO, Kevin Willour. “Her experience and passion for financial services will allow us to continue to support our members and the growth of Beacon Credit Union.”
Loker has worked at Beacon Credit Union for over 11 years. Prior to her promotion, Loker served as Senior Vice President of Lending at the credit union.
Loker received her bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Purdue University and her master’s degree in management from Indiana Wesleyan University. She is a graduate from IBA Commercial Lending, Ag Lending, and Advanced Ag Lending Schools.
She has a diverse interest and history in community involvement, including being the Chair of the Wabash County Chamber of Commerce, Treasurer of the Wabash County Fair Association, board member of the Wabash Kiwanis Club, and member of the Stewardship and Finance Committee at Wabash Friends Church. She is currently attending Lafontaine Christian Church.
Loker resides in rural Wabash County with her husband and two children.
