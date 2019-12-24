DECATUR COUNTY - On Friday, Dec. 13, the members of Lone Tree Chapter DAR honored several Revolutionary War veterans buried in local cemeteries with a wreath in conjunction with the Wreaths Across America annual event.
Members placed wreaths on the graves of Joseph Morris Jr. (1761-1849), Thomas Hooten (1752-1841), John Pemberton (1762-1845), John Gray (1759-1836), Samuel Lloyd (1747-1834), John Pritchard (1759-1847), and Ichabod Parker died 1826.
These seven veterans are buried in Sand Creek Cemetery.
Wreaths were also placed on the grave of Thomas Meek (1754-1836) (Springhill) and Thomas Donnell (1765-1833) (Kingston).
A 10th wreath was placed on the grave of Levi Weston (1753-1852) (South Park) on Saturday, Dec. 14, as part of the Wreaths Across America annual event.
The members of Lone Tree Chapter DAR wish to thank Leslie Thackery and the staff of Gilliland-Howe Funeral home for organizing this event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.