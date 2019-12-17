DECATUR COUNTY – The Lone Tree Chapter DAR is pleased to announce the 2019-2020 DAR Good Citizens from the three local high schools.
This annual scholarship contest is open to high school seniors who exhibit outstanding leadership qualities as well as demonstrate the qualities of a good citizen: dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. Each school has their own process of selecting their representative. The student then completes a scholarship application that includes personal statements, high school transcript, two letters of recommendation, and a timed essay.
This year’s essay topic was “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It — You and your peers are our nation’s leaders of tomorrow. How would you energize America’s youth to fully engage as effective citizens? Why is that important?”
Greensburg High School’s DAR Good Citizen is Molli Hurley, the daughter of Amy Hurley.
South Decatur Jr-Sr High School’s DAR Good Citizen is Victoria Storm, the daughter of Joe and Sandy Storm.
North Decatur Jr-Sr High School’s DAR Good Citizen is Craig Adams, the son of Terry and Crystal Adams.
Scholarship applications were reviewed by a panel of judges who reside outside of Decatur County. Hurley’s was chosen to be forwarded to Indiana DAR for competition at the state level. Finalists for this level of competition will be named later in the spring.
The members of Lone Tree Chapter DAR congratulate each of these DAR Good Citizens and wish them a successful second semester at their respective schools.
Information provided
