BATESVILLE – Jane Yorn, Executive Director of Safe Passage, Inc. for the past 11 years and volunteer for 14 years prior, has announced her retirement from the nonprofit organization.
Safe Passage is the sole support service provider for victims of domestic and sexual violence in Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Franklin, Switzerland and Jefferson counties.
Yorn and two friends founded Safe Passage 25 years ago shortly after discovering there was no help available for a friend of theirs who was living under the threat of domestic violence. Southeast Indiana at that time was the most underserved area of the state for domestic and sexual violence resources and support.
Under Yorn’s direction, Safe Passage’s service area has expanded to encompass the aforementioned six counties in Southeast Indiana, supported by a staff of 30 and an annual budget approaching $2 million.
The organization’s highly secure 30-bed shelter opened in 2004 in Ripley County, where victims and their children could come for safety, healing and extensive support services, all at no charge.
Safe Passage also provides robust Primary Prevention programming in schools and communities throughout the service region.
“In those early years I could have never imagined that by 2022 we would have served 16,000 individuals, developed an incredible emergency shelter, opened five satellite offices, launched an award winning prevention program, and created the region’s first rape crisis center. What a privilege it has been to be part of this story from the very beginning,” Yorn said. “With a full and grateful heart, I am ready to hand the torch to a new leader.”
The Safe Passage board of directors has contracted with an Indianapolis firm to assist with the search for Yorn’s replacement. Their plan is to have the position filled by mid-year.
“On behalf of the board of directors, I thank Jane for the tireless work she has done to build and lead Safe Passage over these many years,” said Matt Wessel, board president.
Yorn’s long-term vision has been to eradicate domestic and sexual violence in the district, making for safer and healthier communities for all.
“We still have a long way to go, but Safe Passage has never been stronger, both fiscally and programmatically,” she said. “This is because of a dedicated, professional client service team and a community of supporters. Together, we have saved and blessed more lives than we will ever know.”
The nonprofit serves an average of 1300 clients and their children annually through the shelter, toll-free helpline or non-residential programming. Beyond emergency shelter, they provide legal advocacy, domestic violence education and safety planning, children’s programming, job and housing assistance, counseling, transportation, life skills and further education. The latest service added has been texting, to enable victims another outreach for safety.
Yorn’s retirement is well deserved, Wessel added.
“Jane’s leadership will certainly be missed, but she’s leaving the agency in a position of strength, a key part of which is the continued support and engagement of our many community partners. As a board we have no greater responsibility than selecting the next leader of Safe Passage,” he said.
A Batesville native and resident, Yorn isn’t sure where this retirement phase will take her, though she’s certain it will include more time with family and friends and continued pursuit of social justice initiatives. Safe Passage and its mission will always remain close to her heart, she emphasized.
Interested candidates for the executive director position should contact Bryan@CharitableAdvisors.com or Karen Mirick, Safe Passage board member and search committee co-chair at karen.mirick@hillenbrand.com. A job link is also on the website at www.safepassageinc.org; click on Join Our Cause tab at the top of the home page. The position is also posted on Safe Passage’s social media, Facebook.com/helphealinghope.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.