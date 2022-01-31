WESTPORT - The 12th annual Westport Fishing Expo is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, February 5, in the Family Life Center at Westport Christian Church.
Admission to the event is free and door prizes will be given away hourly throughout the day.
A convention-style event with guest speakers, vendors and product and service representatives, the event is a special project for avid fisherman and Westport church pastor Mike Bartlett.
"I'm a preacher, but I'm a fisherman at heart. I've been fishing all my life, doing some tournament fishing in the early '80s," he said.
Organizing the event for many years gave Bartlett the opportunity to work with some who have gone on to become award-winning professionals.
"I know a lot of guys and ladies that fish, and in our area it's tough to find quality lures, He said. "We don't have any big shops locally so my primary driving force was in bringing folks together to share stories, buy and sell some product, and spend a winter day looking forward to the next big catch."
With the exception of the past couple of years because of the pandemic, the fishing expo has enjoyed as many as 500 sportsmen, sportswomen, professional fishermen and fans of the sport in attendance.
This year’s guest speaker is USA Bass Tournament Director Kevin Yeary.
Professional lure and gear dealers/makers from near and far will be offering their wares, and fishing folk will be available to share their story of the ones that got away.
According to Bartlett, proceeds collected from booth fees will be used to purchase prizes for the annual Westport Youth Fishing Derby, a local Kiwanis Club fishing event that's free to local children scheduled yearly for May. Each child receives a prize for attending and the winner with the biggest fish leaves with a trophy.
“I have always enjoyed fishing, and I think the derby really inspires that love in children,” said Bartlett.
Previous events have attracted the likes of Champion Bassmaster Terry McWilliams. Several members of the Indiana Fishing Hall of Fame and winners of past Bassmaster Classic Tourneys have added the Westport event to their yearly schedule, making the expo a "must do" among national events.
“It will be a fun day for anyone who likes fishing,” Bartlett said.
Booth space is still available to anyone with something fish-related to share, sell or talk about, and are priced at $10 each. Vendors interested in participating should call 812-591-3807.
